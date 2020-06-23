Soomro pays tribute to martyred soldiers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2020 ) :Senator Dr Abdul Qayoom Soomro on Tuesday paid tributes to the soldiers who embraced martyrdom in North Waziristan.

In a statement issued here, Soomro said that Captain Sabeeh Ibrar Shaheed and Jawan Naveed Akhtar Shaheed made the nation proud, adding our officers as well as soldiers were battling against the menace of terrorism.

He said that political and military leadership were on same page against terrorism, adding such attacks cannot discourage resolve of the nation.