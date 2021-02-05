UrduPoint.com
Soomro Reiterates Commitment For Supporting Kashmari's Independence Struggle

Sumaira FH 21 minutes ago Fri 05th February 2021 | 05:40 PM

Soomro reiterates commitment for supporting Kashmari's independence struggle

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Privatisation and Patron-in-Chief of Youth Forum for Kashmir (YFK), Mohammed mian Soomro here on Friday reiterated the determination that Pakistan stands by the Kashmiri people and will continue to support them in their struggle for independence.

The occupying Indian army has not been able to quell the Kashmiries spirit and courage of self-determination for decades, he said in statement issued here. Pakistan always plays its constructive role towards peaceful solution of the Jummu and Kashmir dispute. We believe that the freedom movement of Kashmiries will soon reach its destination.

He called upon the International community to must be aware that violation of fundamental human rights in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir is a threat to world peace.

