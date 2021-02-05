UrduPoint.com
Soomro Reiterates Commitment To Continue Backing Kashmiris' Independence Struggle

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 05th February 2021 | 11:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Privatisation and Patron-in-Chief of Youth Forum for Kashmir (YFK), Mohammed Mian Soomro here on Friday reiterated the commitment that Pakistan had stood with the Kashmiri people and would continue backing their struggle for independence.

The occupying Indian army had not been able to quell the Kashmiris' spirit and their struggle for right to self-determination for decades, he said in statement issued here. Pakistan, he said, always played a constructive role for the peaceful solution of the Jummu and Kashmir dispute. "We believe that the freedom movement of Kashmiris will soon reach its destination."He called upon the international community to pressure India to stop violation of fundamental human rights in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir as it was a threat to world peace.

