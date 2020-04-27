UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Soomro Shows Concern Over Arrests Of Imams

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Mon 27th April 2020 | 04:40 PM

Soomro shows concern over arrests of Imams

The Secretary General, Jamiat-e-Ulam Islam-Fazl (JUI-F), Sindh, Allama Rashid Mehmood Soomro on Monday showed concerns over the fresh wave of the arrests of imams and clerics in Karachi and other districts of Sindh

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2020 ) :The Secretary General, Jamiat-e-Ulam Islam-Fazl (JUI-F), Sindh, Allama Rashid Mehmood Soomro on Monday showed concerns over the fresh wave of the arrests of imams and clerics in Karachi and other districts of Sindh.

In his statement issued here,he said that instead of cracking down on religious scholars, the Sindh government should focus on its responsibilities to curbing the coronavirus spread and providing relief to the needy people affected due to the lockdown.

"He further said that they have several times told the government and the police that stopping the worshipers from coming to the mosques is the responsibility of the local administration not imams, he said.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Police Rashid Mehmood From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Violence increased in Afghanistan after US-Taliban ..

6 minutes ago

Khursheed's family quarantined after employee test ..

6 minutes ago

Judge Jalaluddin buries in Sukkur

6 minutes ago

Four killed by consuming hand sanitizer in Bahawal ..

6 minutes ago

Jawaher Al Qasimi launches COVID-19 campaign for h ..

16 minutes ago

13 FIRs registered in campaign against hoarding, p ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.