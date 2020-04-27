Soomro shows concern over arrests of Imams

(@FahadShabbir)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2020 ) :The Secretary General, Jamiat-e-Ulam Islam-Fazl (JUI-F), Sindh, Allama Rashid Mehmood Soomro on Monday showed concerns over the fresh wave of the arrests of imams and clerics in Karachi and other districts of Sindh.

In his statement issued here,he said that instead of cracking down on religious scholars, the Sindh government should focus on its responsibilities to curbing the coronavirus spread and providing relief to the needy people affected due to the lockdown.

"He further said that they have several times told the government and the police that stopping the worshipers from coming to the mosques is the responsibility of the local administration not imams, he said.