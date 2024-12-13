Soomro Takes Notice Of Harassment Allegation Against Lady Police Officer
Faizan Hashmi Published December 13, 2024 | 11:06 PM
The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leadership has taken immediate notice of harassment against Sanam Brohi, a lady officer at Qamber Shahdadkot Police
LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2024) The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leadership has taken immediate notice of harassment against Sanam Brohi, a lady officer at Qamber Shahdadkot Police.
Political Secretary of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and MPA Larkana Jameel Ahmed Soomro have both stepped in to ensure justice is served.
Jameel Ahmed Soomro personally contacted the affected officer over the phone, inquiring about the details of the case and expressing his sympathy.
He assured Sanam Brohi that all possible measures would be taken to provide her with justice.
Soomro emphasized that the PPP has always encouraged women to participate in every field, and it is their right to work without fear of harassment or intimidation.
Recent Stories
Youth shot dead in robbery attempt, CM seeks report
Soomro takes notice of harassment allegation against lady police officer
BISP, Nestle Pakistan discuss expands economic empowerment measures for deservin ..
Asian markets retreat as China pledges fail to spark excitement
Siddiqui urges PTI to choose between dialogue or civil disobedience
5,900 citizens provided relief during police open courts in 2024
Govt steering Pakistan towards stability despite PTI’s obstruction: Rana
AD Bank to tighten noose around defaulters
Rs 654,000 fines imposed on 407 individuals for smog-related violation
Kashmiri rights outfit sounds alarm over human rights abuses in IIOJK
OGDCL announces gas,condensate discovery at Bettani-02 Well in Lakki Marwat
ABL Stallions, Lake City Panthers come out winners in double header show
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Youth shot dead in robbery attempt, CM seeks report2 minutes ago
-
Soomro takes notice of harassment allegation against lady police officer2 minutes ago
-
BISP, Nestle Pakistan discuss expands economic empowerment measures for deserving women1 minute ago
-
Siddiqui urges PTI to choose between dialogue or civil disobedience27 minutes ago
-
5,900 citizens provided relief during police open courts in 202428 minutes ago
-
Govt steering Pakistan towards stability despite PTI’s obstruction: Rana1 hour ago
-
AD Bank to tighten noose around defaulters29 minutes ago
-
Rs 654,000 fines imposed on 407 individuals for smog-related violation1 hour ago
-
OGDCL announces gas,condensate discovery at Bettani-02 Well in Lakki Marwat1 hour ago
-
Parliament best forum for negotiations: Khawaja Asif1 hour ago
-
IG Punjab rewards CTD personnel for outstanding performance1 hour ago
-
Two shot injured over resisting robbery in Fatehjang1 hour ago