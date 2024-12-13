Soomro takes notice of harassment allegation against lady police officer

The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leadership has taken immediate notice of harassment against Sanam Brohi, a lady officer at Qamber Shahdadkot Police

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2024) The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leadership has taken immediate notice of harassment against Sanam Brohi, a lady officer at Qamber Shahdadkot Police.

Political Secretary of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and MPA Larkana Jameel Ahmed Soomro have both stepped in to ensure justice is served.

Jameel Ahmed Soomro personally contacted the affected officer over the phone, inquiring about the details of the case and expressing his sympathy.

He assured Sanam Brohi that all possible measures would be taken to provide her with justice.

Soomro emphasized that the PPP has always encouraged women to participate in every field, and it is their right to work without fear of harassment or intimidation.