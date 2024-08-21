Soomro Urges Pakistan Embassy To Ensure Medical Treatment For Victims Of Iran Incident
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 21, 2024 | 03:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2024) Political Advisor to the Chairman of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Jameel Soomro Wednesday urged the Pakistani Embassy in Iran to ensure proper medical treatment for those injured in the bus accident and to facilitate the transfer of the deceased.
On the directives of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Jameel Soomro contacted the Pakistani Embassy in Iran to gather details about the tragic incident near the Dehshir Taftan checkpoint, which involved pilgrims from Larkana.
Jameel Soomro urged the embassy officials to take all necessary steps to support the affected families during this difficult time. The embassy officials briefed him on the status of the victims from Larkana.
During the conversation, Jameel Soomro conveyed Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's deep concern regarding the incident to the Pakistani Embassy.
