Sumaira FH Published August 17, 2022 | 11:15 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2022 ) :By-elections on a vacant National Assembly (NA) constituency NA 196, Jacobabad would be held on October 2, announced Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) here on Wednesday.

According to ECP, the National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf had declared NA 196, as vacant due to continuous absence of its occupant Muhammad Mian Soomro from the House.

According to the schedule released by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), public notices would be issued by the returning officers (ROs) on August 23 while candidates can file nomination papers from August 25 to 27.

The ECP will publish a final list of nominated candidates by August 28. The scrutiny of the candidates will be completed by the ROs on August 31 and appeals against the decisions of ROs can be filed till September 3.

Symbols will be allotted to contestants on September 10 and polling will be held on October 2.

