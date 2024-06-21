Soon criminal laws will be seen in a better shape: Azam Nazir Tarar

Federal Law Minister, Azam Nazir Tarrar here on Friday said soon the criminal laws would be seen in a better shape

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2024) Federal Law Minister, Azam Nazir Tarrar here on Friday said soon the criminal laws would be seen in a better shape.

Addressing at an event organized by High Court Bar Association, Rawalpindi the Minister said, “We can understand the grief of Malik Israr's family. Malik Asrar's daughter has sought justice and this case is a challenge for us. As a lawyer, I agree that our outdated justice system needs a lot of amendments.”

On the special instructions of the Prime Minister of Pakistan, the work has been started on a war footing on criminal law, he said and informed that soon the criminal law would be seen in a better shape.

Azam Nazir Tarar further said that in Pakistan, not even 10 percent of the accused in serious crimes get punishment.

“How we can resolve the issues being faced in these circumstances,” the Minister said.The government is bringing changes in the outdated criminal law, he added.

In this system, the one who does not have money cannot get speedy justice, Azam Nazir said.The Minister said, ”The murder of Malik Israr is enough to wake us up. We promise to work for the support of the people facing difficulties due to this system.”

The lawyers have rendered sacrifices for the justice system and democracy, he said adding, let's work for the change of this system.

The parliament and the government would bring justice to the people through amendments in the criminal law, he informed.

“We will not allow injustice to be done to anyone,” Azam Nazir Tarar said.The lawyers are not terrorists, he said adding, “I promise that no terrorism cases would be registered against the lawyers at the behest of anyone.”He further said, “My identity is a black coat. My commitment to the lawyer community is that you would never find me far away from you in any difficulty.”