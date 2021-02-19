UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'Sooper Hai Pakistan Cup' Positive Sign For Promotion Of Games In Gwadar: Chief Minister

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Fri 19th February 2021 | 10:55 PM

'Sooper Hai Pakistan Cup' positive sign for promotion of games in Gwadar: Chief Minister

Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan on Friday expressed happiness over holding the inaugural match for the first time at Gwadar Stadium under the 'Sooper Hai Pakistan Cup'

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2021 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan on Friday expressed happiness over holding the inaugural match for the first time at Gwadar Stadium under the 'Sooper Hai Pakistan Cup'.

In a statement, he welcomed the players and other guests to Gwadar, said that the holding of 'Sooper Hai Pakistan Cup' at Gwadar Stadium was positive sign as it promotes development of Gwadar, endorsement of all-round activities here and especially will help in growth of cricket, including healthy recreation and sports activities for local youth.

He said that a beautiful cricket ground like Gwadar was not found anywhere in the world saying that effective steps would soon be taken to bring the stadium up to international standards.

The chief minister said that the people of Balochistan were keenly interested in sports especially cricket adding that International cricket matches have not been held in Balochistan for a long time.

The people of Balochistan wanted to see international cricketers playing in their city, he noted.

The CM Jam Kamal stressed that one of the PSL match should be played in Quetta saying that in this regard, the government was ready to extend all possible cooperation for holding the match.

The 'Sooper Hai Pakistan Cup' included two teams showbiz Sharks Vs Gwadar Dolphins. He also congratulated the team Showbiz Sharks on winning the match.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Balochistan Chief Minister World Quetta Sports Showbiz Pakistan Super League Gwadar All Government

Recent Stories

AJK Revenue Minister Farooq Sikandar's resignation ..

56 seconds ago

UK Springer Spaniel Max Becomes 1st Ever Pet to Re ..

57 seconds ago

Macron Says If EU, US Fail to Provide Vaccines to ..

59 seconds ago

Tuchel takes blame for Ziyech struggles at Chelsea ..

1 minute ago

Biden Warns Against Returning to Cold War

1 minute ago

Bitcoin hits $1 tn market cap, stocks move higher, ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.