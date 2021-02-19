'Sooper Hai Pakistan Cup' positive sign for promotion of games in Gwadar: Chief Minister

Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan on Friday expressed happiness over holding the inaugural match for the first time at Gwadar Stadium under the 'Sooper Hai Pakistan Cup'

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2021 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan on Friday expressed happiness over holding the inaugural match for the first time at Gwadar Stadium under the 'Sooper Hai Pakistan Cup'.

In a statement, he welcomed the players and other guests to Gwadar, said that the holding of 'Sooper Hai Pakistan Cup' at Gwadar Stadium was positive sign as it promotes development of Gwadar, endorsement of all-round activities here and especially will help in growth of cricket, including healthy recreation and sports activities for local youth.

He said that a beautiful cricket ground like Gwadar was not found anywhere in the world saying that effective steps would soon be taken to bring the stadium up to international standards.

The chief minister said that the people of Balochistan were keenly interested in sports especially cricket adding that International cricket matches have not been held in Balochistan for a long time.

The people of Balochistan wanted to see international cricketers playing in their city, he noted.

The CM Jam Kamal stressed that one of the PSL match should be played in Quetta saying that in this regard, the government was ready to extend all possible cooperation for holding the match.

The 'Sooper Hai Pakistan Cup' included two teams showbiz Sharks Vs Gwadar Dolphins. He also congratulated the team Showbiz Sharks on winning the match.