Soormiyun Extends Gratitude To Education Minister For Acknowledging It's Vision

Faizan Hashmi Published December 18, 2023 | 06:14 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2023) Soormiyun, a prominent cultural and development organization, met with the Caretaker Minister for Federal education and Professional Training Madad Ali Sindhi, to express sincere thanks and appreciation for his recognition and support of the promotion of Sindh culture and the empowerment of women.

During the discussion, the Minister appreciated Soormiyun for its commitment to fostering positive change in society.

He also highlighted the significant role of Soormiyun in promoting inclusivity, empowering women, and contributing to the cultural enrichment of the communities.

Federal Minister reiterated his support for Soormiyun that is actively contributing to the betterment of society.

 

The meeting, held yesterday was a momentous occasion where representatives of Soormiyun Gulnaz Shiekh, Nida Dayo, Shabana Saleem, Parus Farooq, Abida Raz, and Najma Chandiyo conveyed their gratitude to Caretaker Federal Minister for acknowledging the organization's efforts in promoting cultural diversity in Pakistan, women's empowerment, and addressing gender role in climate change.

 

Soormiyun's representatives expressed their sincere commitment to continuing their impactful work in line with the organization's goals. They emphasized their dedication to initiatives that empower women, celebrate cultural diversity, and contribute to the betterment of society and climate change.

 

Soormiyun, looks forward to continued collaboration with concerned stakeholders to further its mission and contribute positively to the cultural and social fabric of the nation.

