SOP Violations: Rs 55,000 Fine Imposed On Violators

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 20th July 2021 | 05:10 PM

SOP violations: Rs 55,000 fine imposed on violators

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2021 ) :Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Rawalpindi on Tuesday continued its raids at various bus terminals and imposed fines amounting to Rs 55,000 on violation of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) issued by the government to contain spread of covid-19.

According to a RTA spokesman, the authority on the directives of Deputy Commissioner, Rawalpindi conducted raids at different bus terminals and checked implementation of SOPs.

Face masks were also distributed among the passengers, he added.

Secretary, RTA urged the citizens to follow the SOPs and adopt all possible precautionary measures against coronavirus, he added.

More Stories From Pakistan

