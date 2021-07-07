UrduPoint.com
Sopore Shuts To Mourn Killing Of Youth

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 07th July 2021 | 06:00 PM

Sopore shuts to mourn killing of youth

ISLAMABAD, Jul 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2021 ) :Complete shutdown is being observed in Sopore town on Wednesday against the killing of youth by Indian troops in a fake encounter in Indian illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the youth identified as Meraaj-ud-Din from Sopore town was arrested by the troops when he was travelling in a passenger bus from Sopore to Handwara. Later, he was killed by the troops in a fake encounter in Kralgund area of Handwara.

All shops and markets in Sopore are shut against the killing of the youth.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Political Resistance Movement Chairman, Dr Umair Ahmed, and General Secretary Dr Musaib Butt, in a statement issued in Srinagar expressed concern over the killing of innocent Kashmiri youth by Indian troops on daily basis.

They deplored the criminal silence maintained by the world community on the ongoing genocide of Kashmiris by India.

They paid rich tributes to the youth recently martyred by the troops in different areas of the occupied territory.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Political Resistance Movement leader, Ghulam Hassan, visited Tral and expressed solidarity with the family of a martyred youth, Basharat Hussain.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that the Kashmiris would continue their freedom struggle till it reached its logical end.

