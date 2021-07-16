Sopori demands release of Kashmiri political detainees

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2021 ) :Senior Hurriyat leader, Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopori has appealed to the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and other human rights organizations to put pressure on India to release all illegally detained Hurriyat leaders and activists before Eid-ul-Azha.

Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopori in a statement issued in Srinagar expressed concern over the Kashmiri political detainees languishing in different jails of India and the occupied territory, Kashmir Media Service reported.

He said that the authorities had arrested the detainees before and after 5th August 2019 when the Modi-led fascist Indian government repealed the Kashmir's special status and imposed military siege in the territory.

He deplored that the detainees were being tortured in jails despite the Covid-19 pandemic, which was unfortunate and condemnable and termed it the worst kind of human rights violation.

Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopori said that the health condition of the political detainees was deteriorating with each passing day due to continued illegal detention and urged the international human rights organizations to take notice of the plight of Kashmiri political detainees.