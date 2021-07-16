UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sopori Demands Release Of Kashmiri Political Detainees

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 23 seconds ago Fri 16th July 2021 | 04:40 PM

Sopori demands release of Kashmiri political detainees

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2021 ) :Senior Hurriyat leader, Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopori has appealed to the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and other human rights organizations to put pressure on India to release all illegally detained Hurriyat leaders and activists before Eid-ul-Azha.

Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopori in a statement issued in Srinagar expressed concern over the Kashmiri political detainees languishing in different jails of India and the occupied territory, Kashmir Media Service reported.

He said that the authorities had arrested the detainees before and after 5th August 2019 when the Modi-led fascist Indian government repealed the Kashmir's special status and imposed military siege in the territory.

He deplored that the detainees were being tortured in jails despite the Covid-19 pandemic, which was unfortunate and condemnable and termed it the worst kind of human rights violation.

Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopori said that the health condition of the political detainees was deteriorating with each passing day due to continued illegal detention and urged the international human rights organizations to take notice of the plight of Kashmiri political detainees.

Related Topics

India Srinagar August 2019 Media All Government

Recent Stories

Challenges increasing for the economy: Mian Zahid ..

37 seconds ago

Hasan Ali to miss T20I of the series against Engla ..

13 minutes ago

Indonesian Ambassador visits UVAS, seeks collabora ..

17 minutes ago

Vivo Becomes World's Second-fastest Growing 5G Sma ..

19 minutes ago

‘Blaming Pakistan over unrest in Afghanistan is ..

33 minutes ago

PM says he will bring cricket to Uzbekistan

47 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.