SOPREST To Support GIK Institute In Imparting Quality Education

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 12th September 2021 | 05:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2021 ) :Executive Director of Society for the Promotion of Engineering Sciences and Technology in Pakistan (SOPREST), Shakil Durrani has said that Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute of Engineering Sciences and Technology would be supported in all of its initiatives for imparting quality education and incentivizing the faculty, said a press release issued here on Sunday.

SOPREST is the parent body of GIK Institute and provides funding for different projects of the Institute such as faculty and staff accommodation, lab equipment and other infrastructure facilities.

He held a wide-ranging meeting with deans of various facilities and academic staff. A detailed briefing was given to him by Acting Rector Sardar Aminullah Khan about the numerous academic and other activities including the Admissions for Fall 2021 Semester, other programs and initiatives and measures by the senior management of the Institute and future planning.

Pro-Rector Academics Dr. Wasim A. Khan talked about the strategic plan for the coming years and efforts for bringing about innovative technologies and further improvements in the quality of education.

Shakil Durrani, who had served as Chairman Wapda said that increased interest of the students in different disciplines taught in GIK Institute show their confidence in high quality standards maintained by the Institute that have been acknowledged by renowned rating agencies like Times Higher Education that declared GIK as No.

1 university in Pakistan under the category quality education under SDG-iv.

"The MS and PhD programs are the essence of the GIK Institute academic activities. They conduct research and the Institute always gives a great importance to the result-oriented work," said Shakil Durrani. He further said that they were proud that the research culture prevailing in the Institute.

He highlighted increase in the number of scholarships, financial assistance and other measures for provision of financial assistance to talented needy students to avail educational facilities in engineering sciences and technology at GIK as part of SOPRESTS policy.

The Acting Rector expressed gratitude to SOPREST for generous support provided to GIK that enables the Institute to maintain top quality human and physical infrastructure required for maintaining high standards of engineering sciences education in the country for more than three decades.

At the end, he gave away certificates to the members of Convocation who exhibited outstanding performance during Convocation 2021.

