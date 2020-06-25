UrduPoint.com
SOPs AC Razmak Visits Bazaars, Inspect SOPs Implementation

Thu 25th June 2020

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner North Waziristan Shahid Ali, Assistant Commissioner Razmak Hamza Zahoor and Tehsil Municipal Officer Razmak Munawar Thursday visited Razmak Bazaar and ensured implementation of precautionary measures against coronavirus

On the occasion, the Assistant Commissioner Hamza Zahoor said that coronavirus has spread all over the world and only precautionary measures could be helpful to prevent from coronavirus pandemic therefore,all people should follow the SOPs.

He urged the people to ensure the use of masks, avoid handshaking, hugging and going to crowded places by keeping social distancing to fight the epidemic.

