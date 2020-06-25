SOPs AC Razmak visits bazaars, inspect SOPs implementation

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner North Waziristan Shahid Ali, Assistant Commissioner Razmak Hamza Zahoor and Tehsil Municipal Officer Razmak Munawar Thursday visited Razmak Bazaar and ensured implementation of precautionary measures against coronavirus

NORTH WAZIRISTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2020 ) :On the directives of Deputy Commissioner North Waziristan Shahid Ali, Assistant Commissioner Razmak Hamza Zahoor and Tehsil Municipal Officer Razmak Munawar Thursday visited Razmak Bazaar and ensured implementation of precautionary measures against coronavirus.

On the occasion, the Assistant Commissioner Hamza Zahoor said that coronavirus has spread all over the world and only precautionary measures could be helpful to prevent from coronavirus pandemic therefore,all people should follow the SOPs.

He urged the people to ensure the use of masks, avoid handshaking, hugging and going to crowded places by keeping social distancing to fight the epidemic.

On the occasion, the Assistant Commissioner Hamza Zahoor urged the vendors to ensure security measures against coronavirus and to keep proper distance between the customers and avoid buying and selling in the shops without masks.