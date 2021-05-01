To curb the spread of COVID-19 in Pakistan, the Competent Authority has approved the SOPs for the International Passengers, Chartered and Private Aircraft Flight Operations to Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2021 ) :To curb the spread of COVID-19 in Pakistan, the Competent Authority has approved the SOPs for the International Passengers, Chartered and Private Aircraft Flight Operations to Pakistan.

The SOPs will come into immediate effect and will continue to remain effective until further orders in this regard.

According to SOP issued by Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority, "the aircraft operations shall be subject to full compliance of Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) instructions regarding aircraft disinfection, passenger and crew protection measures." All Airlines are to ensure that SOPs implemented by the PCAA are followed in letter & spirit by all passengers and crew members. Non-compliance shall result in strict punitive action by PCAA. In order to ensure safety of passengers and crew (cockpit & cabin) and to minimize the risks associated with COVID-19, following measures are to be taken in case of passenger and chartered aircraft flight operations to Pakistan. Passengers travelling to Pakistan from any country will be required to present a RT-PCR test before commencement of travel, conducted within the 72 hours prior to commencement of travel to Pakistan; whereas, travel from Category C Country is banned except for those given exemption by NCOC exemption committee.

For emergency travel authorization / special exemption of travel to Pakistan from Category C Countries, complete details such as Nature of Emergency, Passenger Travel Documents, Travel Itineraries and Supporting Documents may be sent to the e-mail icao.

aviation.pk@qmail.com for consideration of exemption cases by the Exemption Committee of NCOC.

In case any airline transport any passenger without RT-PCR test then the airline shall be liable to financial & administrative penalties as per Civil Aviation Rules.

It shall be mandatory for all passengers travelling to Pakistan to download and install PASS TRACK app from the Google Play Store/Apple Store and enter their personal details as required. The airlines shall ensure that the passengers have uploaded their information on the app or have a printed copy of uploaded information generated by the app prior to issuance of boarding passes at point of original embarkation. Those passengers who do not have android/ Apple phones shall enter their data on the web portal.

Passengers who prefer to upload their data on the web portal shall be required to provide paper print of the same prior to obtaining boarding pass at the airport of original embarkation. Passengers shall be required to capture the image of their RT-PCR test (if done) and upload it on the app or web portal.