SOPs being implemented strictly: Deputy Commissioner

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2020 ) :On directions of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar, the SOPs are being strictly implemented to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali in a statement said that the government, realizing the economic hardships of common man, has relaxed lockdown but danger of coronavirus remains. Therefore, everyone must exercise caution.

He warned that action would be taken against those who failed to comply with the SOPs and permission of those companies violating the SOPs could be revoked.

Meanwhile, the DC said that Punjab government has extended lockdown till May 31 and in second phase construction, PVC pipe, electric appliances and steel business are allowed to open while fruit and vegetable markets will remain open seven days in a week.

Similarly, all retail shops will be allowed to open four days in a week in addition to the shops of barbers and salons, gymnasium. Postal and courier services will also be in working condition during seven days of a week.

He clarified that marriage halls, marquees and public transport will remain closed during lockdown while concert and sports activities will also remain suspended.