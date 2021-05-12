SOPs checked at airport, air passengers tested for corona

Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sadar Umar Maqbool checked implementation of anti-corona SOPs at Faisalabad International Airport and got tested 121 air passengers for coronavirus

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2021 ) :Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sadar Umar Maqbool checked implementation of anti-corona SOPs at Faisalabad International Airport and got tested 121 air passengers for coronavirus.

A spokesman of local administration said on Wednesday that AC Sadar along with his team reached Faisalabad International Airport at 3 a.

m. and checked implementation of corona SOPs. The team also conducted rapid corona test for 121 air passengers travelled from Dubai to Faisalabad through flight FZ-343-DXB. However, tests of all passengers were negative. Therefore, they were allowed to go home, he added.