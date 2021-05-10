SOPs checked on airport, air passengers tested for corona

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2021 ) :Assistant Commissioner Sadr Umar Maqbool checked implementation of anti-corona SOPs at Faisalabad International Airport and got tested 109 air passengers for coronavirus.

A spokesman for the local administration said on Monday that AC Sadr along with his team visited the Faisalabad International Airport at 3 a.

m. and reviewed the implementation of SOPs.

He also got conducted rapid corona test for 109 air passengers including a minor child who travelled from Dubai toFaisalabad through a flight. However, tests of all passengers were negative and they were allowed to go home, he added.