SoPs compliance must :DC

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2020 ) -:Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kasur Manzar Javed Ali has directed 100 per cent implementation of SoPs to prevent spread of coronavirus at public places, especially the bus stands, and warned of stern action in case of violations.

He said that all the basic facilities and best hygiene arrangements be ensured for the passengers.

The DC said this during a meeting with District Regional Transport Authority (DRTA) here on Thursday.Secretary DRTA Hafiz Muhammad Usman,Traffic Police, Highways, Kasur Municipal Corporation and officers of concerned departments attended the meeting.

Secretary DRTA presented a detailed briefing regarding all public and private bus stands in the district.