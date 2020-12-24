UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SoPs Compliance Must :DC

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 24th December 2020 | 11:37 PM

SoPs compliance must :DC

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kasur Manzar Javed Ali has directed 100 per cent implementation of SoPs to prevent spread of coronavirus at public places, especially the bus stands, and warned of stern action in case of violations

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2020 ) -:Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kasur Manzar Javed Ali has directed 100 per cent implementation of SoPs to prevent spread of coronavirus at public places, especially the bus stands, and warned of stern action in case of violations.

He said that all the basic facilities and best hygiene arrangements be ensured for the passengers.

The DC said this during a meeting with District Regional Transport Authority (DRTA) here on Thursday.Secretary DRTA Hafiz Muhammad Usman,Traffic Police, Highways, Kasur Municipal Corporation and officers of concerned departments attended the meeting.

Secretary DRTA presented a detailed briefing regarding all public and private bus stands in the district.

Related Topics

Police Traffic Kasur All Best Coronavirus

Recent Stories

AFC adds Emirati referee to elite panel for 2021

11 minutes ago

Iran warns Trump against 'adventurism'

3 minutes ago

Salah is happy at Liverpool, says Klopp

3 minutes ago

Post-Brexit trade agreement 'a good deal for whole ..

3 minutes ago

Court adjourns hearing of motorway gang-rape case ..

4 minutes ago

Two Defendants in Russian Journalist Golunov Case ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.