SOPs' Compliance Significantly Improved: Asad Umar

Umer Jamshaid 33 minutes ago Tue 04th May 2021 | 05:00 PM

SOPs' compliance significantly improved: Asad Umar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2021 ) :Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar Tuesday said that a significant improvement was seen in Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) compliance to control spread of COVID-19 after the stronger enforcement measures including military deployment took place.

"National average compliance has doubled from 34 percent on April 25 to 68 percent on May 3," he said in his tweet.

He also stressed the need to sustain and build on this compliance level specially till Eid-ul-Fitr.

Meanwhile in another tweet, National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) Chief informed that yesterday (May 4) the number of anti COVID vaccination exceeded the 150,000 mark as more than 150,000 people were vaccinated on a single day.

Similarly, the vaccination for the age group 40-49 years also started yesterday.

