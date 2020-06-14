UrduPoint.com
SOPs' Effective Implementation Only Cure To COVID-19: Basharat

Sun 14th June 2020

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2020 ) :Punjab Law and Social Welfare Minister Muhammad Basharat Raja has said that an effective implementation of the government specified standard operating procedures (SOPs) is the only cure to COVID-19 pandemic.

Talking to the media here on Sunday, he said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was the biggest advocate of the poor man in such difficult times.

He lamented that citizens did not abide by the rules for easing of lockdown before Eid. The main reason for the current large-scale spread of coronavirus was that people did not take care of the SOPs, the minister said.

Raja Basharat said, "It is a responsibility of every citizen to take care of the safety norms, laid down under the SOPs."He warned that if people would not take care of the SOPs, smart lockdown would be imposed in their localities. He appealed to people to work with the government in enhancing awareness for prevention pf coronavirus.

