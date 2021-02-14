UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SOPs For Darul Amans To Be Implemented For Providing Shelter Home To Needy Women: Dr Sumera

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sun 14th February 2021 | 08:10 PM

SOPs for Darul Amans to be implemented for providing shelter home to needy women: Dr Sumera

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2021 ) :Member Provincial Assembly (MPA), Dr Sumera Shams Sunday said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf government has taken coherent measures to ensure providing security, education, medical, legal aid and all other facilities to women in all Darul Amans of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

She expressed these views while visiting Darul Amans in Haripur and Abbottabad districts accompanied by Assistant Commissioner Haripur Sara Tawab and Additional Assistant Commissioner Abbottabad Marvi Malik and District President PTI Women Wing. The staff of both the Darul Amans were also present on the occasion.

Dr Sumera Shams said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed for the protection of all oppressed women of the province, under which new reforms were being introduced she said adding Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) have been sent to all the Daraul Amans of the province which should be implemented by the in-charges of Darul Amans immediately.

She said that Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has issued directives for heads of Darul Amans to ensure implementation of SOPs and sought a report on problems confronted by these Darul Amans.

Dr Sumera Shams directed that a regular gynecologist should be called for medical check-up in each Darul Aman every month and all other facilities should be provided under SOPs.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Abbottabad Provincial Assembly Haripur Women Sunday All Government

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed meets Oman’s Minister of Fore ..

1 hour ago

Daman launches first online smart branch

1 hour ago

Khalifa International Award for Date Palm and Agri ..

2 hours ago

RAKEZ, an environment that motivates prosperity

2 hours ago

Arab Universities Sports Federation sponsor Stage ..

2 hours ago

Dubai Islamic Bank funds treatment for patients wi ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.