SOPs for Darul Amans to be implemented for providing shelter home to needy women: Dr Sumera

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2021 ) :Member Provincial Assembly (MPA), Dr Sumera Shams Sunday said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf government has taken coherent measures to ensure providing security, education, medical, legal aid and all other facilities to women in all Darul Amans of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

She expressed these views while visiting Darul Amans in Haripur and Abbottabad districts accompanied by Assistant Commissioner Haripur Sara Tawab and Additional Assistant Commissioner Abbottabad Marvi Malik and District President PTI Women Wing. The staff of both the Darul Amans were also present on the occasion.

Dr Sumera Shams said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed for the protection of all oppressed women of the province, under which new reforms were being introduced she said adding Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) have been sent to all the Daraul Amans of the province which should be implemented by the in-charges of Darul Amans immediately.

She said that Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has issued directives for heads of Darul Amans to ensure implementation of SOPs and sought a report on problems confronted by these Darul Amans.

Dr Sumera Shams directed that a regular gynecologist should be called for medical check-up in each Darul Aman every month and all other facilities should be provided under SOPs.