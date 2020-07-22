UrduPoint.com
SOPs For Eid-ul-Azha Almost Finalized : Nasir Shah

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 22nd July 2020 | 08:34 PM

SOPs for Eid-ul-Azha almost finalized : Nasir Shah

Sindh Minister for Information and Local Government Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has said that the standard operating procedures (SOPs) for Eid-ul-Azha have been given final shape

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2020 ) :Sindh Minister for Information and Local Government Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has said that the standard operating procedures (SOPs) for Eid-ul-Azha have been given final shape.

Nasir expressed these views while briefing about the steps taken for Eid-ul-Azha, said a statement on Wednesday.

The Sindh Minister said the Federal government has formulated a policy to promote collective sacrifices on Eid-ul-Azha, which will apply to all provinces.

In Sindh, we have also taken steps to organize mass sacrifices at specific places under the guidelines given by the federal government, which will allow for the sacrifice of the individual at specific places in all districts and to arrange sacrifices at each UC level.

All deputy commissioners, MCs and municipal representatives will take steps to prevent the trend of individual sacrifice under mutual strategy.

According to Nasir Shah, the Solid West department will take the responsibility of bringing the sacrifices to the landfill site and no one will be allowed to sacrifice on the road or highway.

"We have appealed to the public to prioritize the mass sacrifice organized by mosques, imams and schools in our areas to prevent both COVID19 and filth," the provincial minister said.

Nasir appealed to the public to avoid public gatherings and rush in the wake of the present situation and perform Eid prayers and other duties with caution.

