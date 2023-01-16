UrduPoint.com

SOPs For Incident Command Management System Discussed

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 16, 2023 | 06:53 PM

SOPs for incident command management system discussed

Rescue Emergency Response Service (Rescue-1122) Nowshera chapter on Monday held a meeting to discuss standard operating procedures (SOPs) for incident command management system, fire extinguishing and rescue protocols during emergencies

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2023 ) :Rescue Emergency Response Service (Rescue-1122) Nowshera chapter on Monday held a meeting to discuss standard operating procedures (SOPs) for incident command management system, fire extinguishing and rescue protocols during emergencies.

On special directives of Director General KP Rescue1122, Dr Khateer Ahmad, Regional Director Dr. Meer Alam Khan chaired a meeting at Rescue1122 Nowshera headquarters and reviewed the operational procedures during emergencies in various districts of the province.

Meer Alam directed all the district emergency officers to ensure implementation of SOPs and to ensure conduct of Incident Management Mock exercises within one week in all the districts.

He said that the exercise was also important to cope with major emergencies and flood preparedness status at the district level.

All the DEOs were responsible to maintain uniform standards of the Emergency Service and all the staff members strictly abide by the Covid-19 SOPs, he directed.

Dr Meer Alam emphasized on ensuring smooth service delivery without any discrimination in all districts. The DEOs should start grading the rescue stations, vehicles, staff and acknowledge the best performing rescue station on a monthly basis.

He warned initiating disciplinary action against those found guilty of negligence in performing duties.

Related Topics

Fire Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Flood Vehicles Nowshera Rescue 1122 All Best

Recent Stories

Ishaq Dar extends assurance to facilitate industri ..

Ishaq Dar extends assurance to facilitate industries for import of raw materials

7 minutes ago
 Punjab wins men, women titles of First National Sa ..

Punjab wins men, women titles of First National Sambo Championship

32 seconds ago
 Afghanistan situation discussed with Pakistan's mi ..

Afghanistan situation discussed with Pakistan's mission head

36 seconds ago
 Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) issues p ..

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) issues power shut down programme

2 minutes ago
 16 bills introduced in Senate; four deferred

16 bills introduced in Senate; four deferred

2 minutes ago
 Maj Gen Saeed-uz-Zaman Janjua Memorial Polo Cup fr ..

Maj Gen Saeed-uz-Zaman Janjua Memorial Polo Cup from Tuesday

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.