SOPs for incident command management system discussed

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2023 ) :Rescue Emergency Response Service (Rescue-1122) Nowshera chapter on Monday held a meeting to discuss standard operating procedures (SOPs) for incident command management system, fire extinguishing and rescue protocols during emergencies.

On special directives of Director General KP Rescue1122, Dr Khateer Ahmad, Regional Director Dr. Meer Alam Khan chaired a meeting at Rescue1122 Nowshera headquarters and reviewed the operational procedures during emergencies in various districts of the province.

Meer Alam directed all the district emergency officers to ensure implementation of SOPs and to ensure conduct of Incident Management Mock exercises within one week in all the districts.

He said that the exercise was also important to cope with major emergencies and flood preparedness status at the district level.

All the DEOs were responsible to maintain uniform standards of the Emergency Service and all the staff members strictly abide by the Covid-19 SOPs, he directed.

Dr Meer Alam emphasized on ensuring smooth service delivery without any discrimination in all districts. The DEOs should start grading the rescue stations, vehicles, staff and acknowledge the best performing rescue station on a monthly basis.

He warned initiating disciplinary action against those found guilty of negligence in performing duties.