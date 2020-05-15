SOPs for intra districts passengers transport, stands, drivers, passengers issued

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2020 ) :The Relief and Resettlement Department KP here Friday issued proposed SOPs for intra districts passengers transport, vehicles stands and passengers for post COVID-19 lockdown.

According to SOPs, it would be mandatory for all public service vehicles and contract carriers to observe physical distancing measures and ensure physical distancing to whatever extent possible.

The transporters would allow rear door for boarding and front door for alighting of passengers wherever available to avoid physical contact between them besides disinfecting buses on regular basis.

All the passengers would be scanned through thermal guns while entering at stands and adda management would ensure hand washing facility with provision of soap and hand sanitizers etc at all addas and stands.

Frequent and regular sanitization of terminals, depots and physical distancing in Adda, stand and terminals waiting areas would be ensured.

Only route permit holder vehicles will be allowed to operate and buses would stop at a minimum distance of 5 meters from each other at marked locations to avoid crowding of passengers.

Crowd management would be made by deploying additional staff, since the number of passengers will be large at such locations.

The crew should be briefed and trained about the SOPs and safety precautions by adda management.

All drivers and onboard staff should have their temperatures checked before taking up their duty on a daily basis and use of mask and gloves would be mandatory.

Provision of hand sanitizer with the conductor for sensitization passenger hands while entering or disembarking the bus whereas the driver shall not carry more passengers from subsequent stops in case of completion of allowed limit for passengers.

The passengers would wear mask before boarding the public service vehicles, failure of which, a passenger shall be denied entry into the vehicle.

The use of notified door for boarding and alighting and marked location for seating and hand sanitizers would be provided and installed in buses and vehicles.

These would be used by passengers, drivers and conductors before embarkation and on disembarking.

The SOPs would be displayed in urdu prominently, and be read to all the passengers within buses and vehicles before the start of journey.

In addition to opening of vehicles windows, cooling and heating systems of buses and vehicles would not be used.