SOPs for upcoming Provincial Budget to be finalized: G.M. Umar

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2020 ):Speaker of the provincial assembly of Sindh, Agha Siraj Durrani, Thursday proposed Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) pertaining to the session of the upcoming provincial budget which is expected to be held on June 15, here.

Secretary Provincial Assembly of Sindh G.M. Umar Farooq talking to APP, said that Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani had convened a meeting today to propose SOPs for the upcoming provincial budget.

He said that Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani put forward the SOPs in the meeting for consideration among Opposition leader in Sindh Assembly Firdous Shamim Naqvi, Sindh Minister for Parliamentary Affairs and Excise, Taxation and Narcotics, Mukesh Kumar Chawla, Sindh Minister for Information Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, Sindh Minister for Energy Imtiaz Ahmed Shaikh, Advisor to Chief Minister on Law, Climate Change and Coastal Development Barrister Murtaza Wahab, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Parliamentary Leader Haleem Adil Shaikh.

Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM)- Pakistan's Parliamentary Party Leader Kanwar Naveed Jameel, Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA)'s Parliamentary Party Leader Hasnain Ali Mirza, Tehreek-e-Labaik Pakistan (TLP)'s Parliamentary Party Leader Muhammad Qasim andMuttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA)'s Parliamentary Party Leader Syed Abdul Rasheed.

He said that the SOPs would be finalized in a meeting tomorrow (Friday) at 4 p.m.