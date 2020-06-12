UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SOPs For Upcoming Provincial Budget To Be Finalized: G.M. Umar

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 12th June 2020 | 12:44 PM

SOPs for upcoming Provincial Budget to be finalized: G.M. Umar

Speaker of the provincial assembly of Sindh, Agha Siraj Durrani, Thursday proposed Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) pertaining to the session of the upcoming provincial budget which is expected to be held on June 15, here

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2020 ):Speaker of the provincial assembly of Sindh, Agha Siraj Durrani, Thursday proposed Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) pertaining to the session of the upcoming provincial budget which is expected to be held on June 15, here.

Secretary Provincial Assembly of Sindh G.M. Umar Farooq talking to APP, said that Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani had convened a meeting today to propose SOPs for the upcoming provincial budget.

He said that Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani put forward the SOPs in the meeting for consideration among Opposition leader in Sindh Assembly Firdous Shamim Naqvi, Sindh Minister for Parliamentary Affairs and Excise, Taxation and Narcotics, Mukesh Kumar Chawla, Sindh Minister for Information Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, Sindh Minister for Energy Imtiaz Ahmed Shaikh, Advisor to Chief Minister on Law, Climate Change and Coastal Development Barrister Murtaza Wahab, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Parliamentary Leader Haleem Adil Shaikh.

Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM)- Pakistan's Parliamentary Party Leader Kanwar Naveed Jameel, Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA)'s Parliamentary Party Leader Hasnain Ali Mirza, Tehreek-e-Labaik Pakistan (TLP)'s Parliamentary Party Leader Muhammad Qasim andMuttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA)'s Parliamentary Party Leader Syed Abdul Rasheed.

He said that the SOPs would be finalized in a meeting tomorrow (Friday) at 4 p.m.

Related Topics

Assembly Sindh Pakistan MQM Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Chief Minister Budget Provincial Assembly Nasir Alliance June Opposition

Recent Stories

OGRA imposes Rs40 mln fine on six OMCs for not mai ..

6 minutes ago

World Day Against Child Labour being observed toda ..

14 minutes ago

Army Chief inquires after Shehbaz Sharif and Sheik ..

23 minutes ago

Haider Ali named in 29-player squad for England to ..

34 minutes ago

OIC General Secretariat Denounces the Terrorist At ..

35 minutes ago

Federal Budget for next fiscal year being presente ..

45 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.