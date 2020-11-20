UrduPoint.com
SOPs Implementation In Prisons Demanded

Fri 20th November 2020

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPA Sindh Raja Azhar on Friday wrote a letter to the Sindh Chief Minister and Sindh Inspector General of Police (IGP) Prison to get Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) implemented in the prisons in view of the growing cases of coronanvirus.

He demanded of them to get the prisoners tested for coronavirus in jails of the province.

He claimed that the jails had more prisoners than the capacity in them and their condition was bad.

Expressing his concerns, he said that the increase in the cases of coronavirus in jails was shocking and demanded to get all the prisoners tested for the coronavirus.

