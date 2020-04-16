SOPs issued for business activities during lockdown

Deputy Commissioner Karachi South Irshad Sodhar Thursday issued standard operating procedures (SOPs) for businessmen during the lockdown and said the businessmen would have to submit an affidavit to the concerned Assistant Commissioners office for compliance of the government's directives

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Karachi South Irshad Sodhar Thursday issued standard operating procedures (SOPs) for businessmen during the lockdown and said the businessmen would have to submit an affidavit to the concerned Assistant Commissioners office for compliance of the government's directives.

In a statement, the DC South said that only those businesses will be allowed, that are permitted by the provincial government.

Sharing details of the SOPs, Irshad said that if any employee becomes coronvirus patient, then all the expenses of his medical treatment would be paid by the owner of the business.

Irshad Sodhar said that businessmen who do not comply with SOPs would have to face the action. In case of violation of SOPs, the business could also be sealed, he noted.

He said that all employees must use sanitizer, masks and gloves besides maintaining the advised distance from each other.

The employees over 55 years of age would not be allowed at the place of business, the DC said.

The following instructions must be followed by all businessmen in Clifton, Garden, Defence, Saddar and Lyari areas in line with Sindh government orders.