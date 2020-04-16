UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SOPs Issued For Business Activities During Lockdown

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 16th April 2020 | 09:53 PM

SOPs issued for business activities during lockdown

Deputy Commissioner Karachi South Irshad Sodhar Thursday issued standard operating procedures (SOPs) for businessmen during the lockdown and said the businessmen would have to submit an affidavit to the concerned Assistant Commissioners office for compliance of the government's directives

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Karachi South Irshad Sodhar Thursday issued standard operating procedures (SOPs) for businessmen during the lockdown and said the businessmen would have to submit an affidavit to the concerned Assistant Commissioners office for compliance of the government's directives.

In a statement, the DC South said that only those businesses will be allowed, that are permitted by the provincial government.

Sharing details of the SOPs, Irshad said that if any employee becomes coronvirus patient, then all the expenses of his medical treatment would be paid by the owner of the business.

Irshad Sodhar said that businessmen who do not comply with SOPs would have to face the action. In case of violation of SOPs, the business could also be sealed, he noted.

He said that all employees must use sanitizer, masks and gloves besides maintaining the advised distance from each other.

The employees over 55 years of age would not be allowed at the place of business, the DC said.

The following instructions must be followed by all businessmen in Clifton, Garden, Defence, Saddar and Lyari areas in line with Sindh government orders.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Business Lyari Saddar All From Government Employment

Recent Stories

SCAD: Abu Dhabi consumer prices drop further in Ma ..

11 minutes ago

ADDED to provide free COVID-19 tests to workers in ..

26 minutes ago

SBP cuts down policy rate by a further 200 basis p ..

1 hour ago

Riyadh S.A.A Edrees appointed as new Chairperson o ..

2 hours ago

Al Tayer participates in International Monetary an ..

2 hours ago

UN Humanitarian Chief Calls for Nationwide Truce i ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.