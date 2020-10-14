SOPs issued for CRTF convention scheduled to be held on Saturday

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2020 ) :The office of Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar Wednesday issued the anti-coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs) for the Corona Relief Tiger Force (CRTF) convention, scheduled to be held here on October 17 (Saturday).

According to the the SAPM's office, the SOPs were issued to contain the virus spread.

All the visiting CRTF volunteers were required to wear face mask and gloves and observe physical distancing during the convention, the guidelines said.

The volunteers were informed to bring their identification cards with them for attending the convention.

"Prime Minister Imran Khan will address to the 'brave soldiers' of tiger force on upcoming Saturday and inform them about their roles and responsibilities in controlling artificial inflation in the country," SAPM Usman Dar told the media the other day after reviewing the arrangements, made at the Convention Center Islamabad for the tiger force orientation on the price control mechanism.

The government has recently decided to assign a new task to the tiger force volunteers which is to identify the hoarding and artificial price hike in their respective areas.

The tiger force was formed in March following Covid-19 outbreak in the country to aid the civil administration in carrying out coronavirus related activities.

Later on, it was assigned additional duties related to tree plantation, anti-dengue and anti-polio campaigns, locust surveillance, traffic management, flood prevention and control and other issues that require more human resources.