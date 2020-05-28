SOPs issued for identification of bodies of plane crash victims

Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Shallwani on Thursday issued Standard Operating Procedures for the identification of dead bodies of PIA Airbus A-320 plane crash incident at Model Colony, District Korangi Karachi, to facilitate the aggrieved families

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2020 ) :Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Shallwani on Thursday issued Standard Operating Procedures for the identification of dead bodies of PIA Airbus A-320 plane crash incident at Model Colony, District Korangi Karachi, to facilitate the aggrieved families.

According to SOPs, the Deputy Commissioners shall depute the Assistant Commissioners/ Mukhtiarkars at the mortuaries of Edhi Center situated at Sohrab Goth and Chippa Center situated at Nursery.

Shift wise duty-roaster shall be issued assigning therein duty to each officer deputed at the mortuaries.

Sindh Police Department shall depute the officers of SP Rank to be present at the mortuary to complete the legal formalities and coordination with the District Administration.

Police Surgeon (i.e. Medico Lego Officer) shall be deputed at each mortuary.

Duty Roasters of all concerned departments are to be shared for effective coordination.

Once DNA match is received, Police officer and MLO need to confirm the availability�of the body through physical verification of body from PM number.

The physical verification of body shall be done by Police Officer and MLO. Assistance of Edhi and Chippa would be obtained, as the case may be.

Assistant Commissioners and Superintendent of Police on duty shall coordinate with the aggrieved families, once the DNA reports are shared.

After the body is confirmed / recognized, its Ghusul, shroud and coffin are to be arranged with final draping in Pakistani Flag. Assistant Commissioner and Police Officer on duty shall manage the arrangements.

Meanwhile, Sindh Police would furnish the report to MLO who would issue Death Certificate, forthwith.

Senior Superintendent of Police shall communicate to the aggrieved family of identified body to collect from respective mortuary.

Senior Superintendent of Police shall also share the information about identification of body in DNA group on WhatsApp for knowledge of all concerned including PIA Coordinating Officers.

Once the family arrives, Assistant Commissioners and Superintendents of Police would receive them and seek their necessary documents of identity and console them, accordingly. Once formalities are completed, the body would be handed over by a Police Party with Honour.

Minimum time is to be incurred in the process and families are to be dealt with empathy and utmost respect.

Assistant Commissioners shall furnish the information to Deputy Commissioner South on the prescribed proforma about progress on each stage of process after DNA Report.