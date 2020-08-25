UrduPoint.com
SOPs Issued For Opening Of Rest Houses

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 25th August 2020 | 10:52 PM

SOPs issued for opening of rest houses

The Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tuesday decided to reopen KP rest houses and Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) issued in this regard

According to SOPs only two persons would stay in a single room and two children below of 18 years.

State Office and Administration department will issue permit for stay in a KP rest house. The Ministers, Advisors and government officers will inform the office about their aim of visit and no guest will be allowed to them.

Social distancing, wearing of mask, washing of hands, using of sanitizer will be mandatory.

More Stories From Pakistan

