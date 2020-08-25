SOPs issued for opening of schools; Training of school staff started: Dir

As per the decision of the federal government about opening of schools by September 15, the Directorate of Elementary and Secondary Education (E&SE) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tuesday issued notification of SOPs to be followed

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2020 ) :As per the decision of the Federal government about opening of schools by September 15, the Directorate of Elementary and Secondary education (E&SE) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tuesday issued notification of SOPs to be followed.

Director E&SE Hafiz Ibrahim said that as per the SOPs the training of all staff of schools regarding measures to be followed is being conducted while in seven districts including Kohat, Bannu, Haripur the teachers have completed their training.

He said that keeping in view the decision of the federal government to allow educational activities from September 15, the directorate has expedited necessary arrangements at provincial level and administrations of all schools have been directed to conducted disinfection spray within the school premises before opening of schools.

He said under the SOPs that masks would be mandatory for teachers and students while hand sanitizers, hand soap and other disinfecting material would be made available at schools to reduce risk of spread of the contagious disease.