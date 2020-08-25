UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SOPs Issued For Opening Of Schools; Training Of School Staff Started: Dir

Sumaira FH 53 minutes ago Tue 25th August 2020 | 07:10 PM

SOPs issued for opening of schools; Training of school staff started: Dir

As per the decision of the federal government about opening of schools by September 15, the Directorate of Elementary and Secondary Education (E&SE) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tuesday issued notification of SOPs to be followed

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2020 ) :As per the decision of the Federal government about opening of schools by September 15, the Directorate of Elementary and Secondary education (E&SE) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tuesday issued notification of SOPs to be followed.

Director E&SE Hafiz Ibrahim said that as per the SOPs the training of all staff of schools regarding measures to be followed is being conducted while in seven districts including Kohat, Bannu, Haripur the teachers have completed their training.

He said that keeping in view the decision of the federal government to allow educational activities from September 15, the directorate has expedited necessary arrangements at provincial level and administrations of all schools have been directed to conducted disinfection spray within the school premises before opening of schools.

He said under the SOPs that masks would be mandatory for teachers and students while hand sanitizers, hand soap and other disinfecting material would be made available at schools to reduce risk of spread of the contagious disease.

Related Topics

Bannu Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Kohat Haripur September All From Government

Recent Stories

SEC approves resumption of government activities

3 minutes ago

Telephone call between UAE and Israel Defense Mini ..

18 minutes ago

GTA dnata set to launch Vancouver operations

33 minutes ago

Mansour bin Zayed chairs Mubadala Investment Compa ..

33 minutes ago

Spain Turns to Army to Track Coronavirus Contacts ..

34 minutes ago

Control Room setup at DC office

35 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.