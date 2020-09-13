UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SOPs Issued For Wedding Halls

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 13th September 2020 | 04:00 PM

SOPs issued for wedding halls

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2020 ) :The Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sunday issued SOPs and made wearing of masks mandatory for brides and grooms in wedding halls across the province from September 15.

SOPs have been issued for opening wedding halls across the province from next week. According to which besides the bride and groom, the guests would not be allowed to enter the wedding hall without wearing of masks to control coronavirus.

The bride and groom, their parents, relatives as well as the employees of the wedding halls directed to wear masks while entering the wedding hall.

100 persons would be allowed in 200 people wedding hall, 200 would be allowed in 400 people, 300 people in the wedding hall of 600 people, 400 people would be allowed in the wedding hall of 800 people while 500 people would be allowed in the wedding hall for 1000 people.

According to SOPs issued sanitation would be mandatory in toilets while employees working in wedding halls would also undergo regular medical examinations.

