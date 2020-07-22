UrduPoint.com
SOPs Mandatory At Cattle Markets : AC

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 22nd July 2020 | 05:26 PM

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2020 ) :All facilities for cattle traders as well as buyers were being provided, in line with mandatory SOPs, at makeshift cattle market set up in the city.

This was stated by Assistant Commissioner Anam Zahid while talking to officers concerned and some citizens here on Tuesday.

The officer assured that the implementation of SOPs issued by the Punjab government for protection of people against coronavirus would be ensured at cattle market. He explained that separate sheds were set up for small and big animals according to their requirements.

Tehsildar Jamal Bhutta, chief officer municipal corporation Shahzad Iqbal Qureshi andother officers concerned were also present.

