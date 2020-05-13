SOPs must be followed by traders, public: Sindh Minister for Information & Local Government Syed Nasir Hussain Shah

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2020 ) :Sindh Minister for Information & Local Government Syed Nasir Hussain Shah on Wednesday said that the Standard Operating Procedures formed for the purpose of business activities must be followed in order to save the human lives.

In a statement he said that the Government of Sindh has allowed the business community to do business activities in accordance with the designed SOPs but it has been observed that neither the traders nor the people are following them, which is not accepted.

Nasir Shah said that Government of Sindh can also revert back the lockdown relaxation decision if the violation of SOPs would not stop.

He also told that nothing is more important than the lives of people and traders are requested to ensure implementation of the SOPs in order to protect everyone from coronavirus.