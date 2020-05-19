UrduPoint.com
SOPs Of Coronavirus Being Implemented :Commissioner

Umer Jamshaid 27 seconds ago Tue 19th May 2020 | 11:49 PM

SOPs of coronavirus being implemented :Commissioner

Commissioner Capt (Retd) Muhammad Mehmood Tuesday said that as the government had allowed the businesses to meet public need and Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) regarding COVID- 19 were being implemented in letter and spirit at government offices and trade centers

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2020 ) :Commissioner Capt (Retd) Muhammad Mehmood Tuesday said that as the government had allowed the businesses to meet public need and Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) regarding COVID- 19 were being implemented in letter and spirit at government offices and trade centers.

Presiding over a meeting to review prevailing COVID-19 situation and measures taken for eradication of the pandemic,he directed that anti-coronvirus regulations be fully implemented and stern action be taken those failing to comply with the laws.

On the occasion the concerned officials briefed the meeting that 2124 COVID positive cases were admitted in the division, out of which 1826 belonged to Rawalpindi district, 95 Attock,36 Chakwal,and 167 from Jehlum district.

"80 deaths are reported in the division including 73 from Rawalpindi,3 Attock,3 Jehlum and one from Chakwal district while 3475 are quarantined in various facilitation centers of the division," they briefed.

