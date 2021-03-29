UrduPoint.com
SOPs Pertaining To Covid 19 To Be Fully Implemented: CCPO

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 29th March 2021 | 09:20 PM

SOPs pertaining to Covid 19 to be fully implemented: CCPO

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2021 ) :Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Ghulam Mahmood Dogar on Monday said that SOPs pertaining to Corona virus would fully be implemented for controlling the pandemic.

He said that all divisional officers had been directed to conduct the visits in fields for checking the arrangements regarding implementation of SOPs, adding that policemen would check markets, hotels, restaurants, public places and other areas.

He said that a ban had been imposed on indoor and outdoor dining so stern action would be taken on violation of SOPs.

He directed to ensure use of face masks while travelling by public transport and fines would be imposed on buses, wagons and other vehicles on violation of SOPs.

No one without mask would be allowed to enter police offices and Khidmat Centers, he maintained.

