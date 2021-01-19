UrduPoint.com
SOPs To Be Effectively Implemented: Commissioner Sukkur

Umer Jamshaid 3 seconds ago Tue 19th January 2021 | 02:02 PM

SOPs to be effectively implemented: Commissioner Sukkur

Commissioner Sukkur Shafique Mahesar on Tuesday has directed that the SOPs should be effectively implemented and the people should remain careful to protect themselves and others from the pandemic

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2021 ) :Commissioner Sukkur Shafique Mahesar on Tuesday has directed that the SOPs should be effectively implemented and the people should remain careful to protect themselves and others from the pandemic.

Presiding over a meeting with health department to reviewed steps taken for dealing with the corona virus at his office here, he said the district adminstrations are fulfilling its duties but the people should also remain very careful.

Commissioner Mahesar reiterated that the public health was important and the people should also fulfill their responsibilities.

Director health Sukkur, officials of the PPHI, Public health and Municipal Corporation has also attended the meeting.

