SOPs to be enforced strictly in markets: commissioner

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2020 ) :Divisional Commissioner Ishrat Ali has said that the government's standard operating procedures (SOPs) would be enforced strictly in markets and bazaars to curb spread of coronavirus.

He said that officers of district administration and police would remain active for ensuring social distancing, use of facemasks and sanitizers whereas "No Mask, No Service" policy would also be adopted to reduce risk of coronavirus.

He was addressing a meeting with traders at Metropolitan Corporation Hall on Thursday, while Regional Police Officer (RPO) Raja Riffat Mukhtar, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali, senior officers of Pak army, assistant commissioners Umar Maqbool, Imtiaz Baig and others were also present.

The divisional commissioner said that shops and bazaars found violating the government guidelines for coronavirus would be sealed.

Therefore, traders should immediately convey the message to shop owners.

The RPO said that it was important to keep businesses going and implementing the SOPs at the same time.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali said that precaution was the only solution to prevent coronavirus. He said that four assistant commissioners of district Faisalabad, district health officer (DHO), police personnel and other officials of health department had also fallen victim of coronavirus so far.

Various traders including Muhammad Aslam Bhalli, Mahmood Alam Jutt, Waheed Khaliq Rame, Malik Javed, Shahid Gachha, Mian Tanveer Riaz, Maqsood Ahmed Butt, Ayub Aslam Manj, Rao Hashim also spoke and promised that they and their organisations would cooperate with the local administration for implementation of the SOPs.