UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SOPs To Be Enforced Strictly In Markets: Commissioner

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 04th June 2020 | 07:54 PM

SOPs to be enforced strictly in markets: commissioner

Divisional Commissioner Ishrat Ali has said that the government's standard operating procedures (SOPs) would be enforced strictly in markets and bazaars to curb spread of coronavirus

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2020 ) :Divisional Commissioner Ishrat Ali has said that the government's standard operating procedures (SOPs) would be enforced strictly in markets and bazaars to curb spread of coronavirus.

He said that officers of district administration and police would remain active for ensuring social distancing, use of facemasks and sanitizers whereas "No Mask, No Service" policy would also be adopted to reduce risk of coronavirus.

He was addressing a meeting with traders at Metropolitan Corporation Hall on Thursday, while Regional Police Officer (RPO) Raja Riffat Mukhtar, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali, senior officers of Pak army, assistant commissioners Umar Maqbool, Imtiaz Baig and others were also present.

The divisional commissioner said that shops and bazaars found violating the government guidelines for coronavirus would be sealed.

Therefore, traders should immediately convey the message to shop owners.

The RPO said that it was important to keep businesses going and implementing the SOPs at the same time.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali said that precaution was the only solution to prevent coronavirus. He said that four assistant commissioners of district Faisalabad, district health officer (DHO), police personnel and other officials of health department had also fallen victim of coronavirus so far.

Various traders including Muhammad Aslam Bhalli, Mahmood Alam Jutt, Waheed Khaliq Rame, Malik Javed, Shahid Gachha, Mian Tanveer Riaz, Maqsood Ahmed Butt, Ayub Aslam Manj, Rao Hashim also spoke and promised that they and their organisations would cooperate with the local administration for implementation of the SOPs.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Army Police Same Muhammad Ali Ahmed Butt Market Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Emirates to resume scheduled flights from Karachi, ..

43 minutes ago

AJK President demands UNSC session, appointment of ..

46 minutes ago

Chief Of The Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abb ..

53 minutes ago

US Investigating Whether Knife Attack on New York ..

1 minute ago

Over Half of Expected Voters Say Likely to Support ..

1 minute ago

Germany Initiates COVID-19 Vaccine Development All ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.