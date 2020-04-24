UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SOPs To Be Followed At Minister's Iftaar Dinner: PR Spokesperson

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 46 seconds ago Fri 24th April 2020 | 08:56 PM

SOPs to be followed at minister's Iftaar dinner: PR spokesperson

All standard operating procedures (SOPs) will be followed at the Iftaar dinner, being arranged by Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad at Mayo Gardens here for the media persons

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2020 ) :All standard operating procedures (SOPs) will be followed at the Iftaar dinner, being arranged by Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad at Mayo Gardens here for the media persons.

According to the PR spokesperson on Friday, social distancing would be observed and sanitizer would be arranged for the participants.

The Iftaar dinner and prayers would be offered at an open place and distance would be maintained during the Maghrib prayers, added the spokesperson.

He said that Iftaar was a religious tradition which was organised every year; however, all possible protective measures would be taken this year in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in the country.

