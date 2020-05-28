UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SOPs To Be Followed For Policemen Safety: IGP

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 28th May 2020 | 06:44 PM

SOPs to be followed for policemen safety: IGP

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar has directed to ensure elaborate measures for protection to the lives of the policemen performing duties at pickets established at entry and exit points of the city

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2020 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar has directed to ensure elaborate measures for protection to the lives of the policemen performing duties at pickets established at entry and exit points of the city.

He made these direction while chairing a meeting held here on Thursday and was attended among others by DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed, AIG (Special Branch), SP (Investigation), Additional SP and Zonal SPs. The participants of the meeting prayed for those policemen who embraced martyrdom during performance of official duty in Tarnol area.

The IGP directed to deploy at least two personnel of Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) at each police picket at exit and entry points of the city and in Red Zone. He said that at least five policemen should be deployed at each picket and necessary equipment including weapons, ammunition and bullet proof jackets would be provided to them.

Islamabad police chief asked to conduct audit of pickets and make them more effective. He also directed to remove unnecessary pickets without compromising overall security arrangements in the city.

Aamir Zulfiqar directed to take effective measures to curb crime in the city and investigation on various cases should be expedited to nab the criminals at large.

The IGP said that all police officials and jawans would have to follow Standard Operating Procedure (SOPs) during performance of duties at police pickets. The Zonal SPs would be accountable in case of any lapse or non-implementation on SOPs, he added.

The IGP ordered to enhance patrolling in urban as well as rural areas of the city and urged all to accomplish responsibilities in a professional manner. He asked to accelerate efforts against those involved in street crime, bootlegging, illegal occupation on lands and at-large criminals.

DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed said that all police officials must brief their staff about security duties and ensure implementation on SOPs. Islamabad police have rendered sacrifices for protection to the lives and property of the citizens and it would foil nefarious designs of mischievous elements through commitment and professional attitude.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police National Accountability Bureau Red Zone Criminals All

Recent Stories

Nuclear deterrence created balance of power in the ..

16 minutes ago

President of Kazakhstan awards Order of Friendship ..

16 minutes ago

Shashank Manohar to step down as ICC Chairman

44 minutes ago

Gunmen kill 60 in northwest Nigeria attacks

1 minute ago

Man held for killing wife in Sialkot

1 minute ago

Fake cheers and cardboard spectators greet rugby l ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.