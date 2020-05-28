SOPs to be followed for policemen safety: IGP

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar has directed to ensure elaborate measures for protection to the lives of the policemen performing duties at pickets established at entry and exit points of the city

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2020 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar has directed to ensure elaborate measures for protection to the lives of the policemen performing duties at pickets established at entry and exit points of the city.

He made these direction while chairing a meeting held here on Thursday and was attended among others by DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed, AIG (Special Branch), SP (Investigation), Additional SP and Zonal SPs. The participants of the meeting prayed for those policemen who embraced martyrdom during performance of official duty in Tarnol area.

The IGP directed to deploy at least two personnel of Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) at each police picket at exit and entry points of the city and in Red Zone. He said that at least five policemen should be deployed at each picket and necessary equipment including weapons, ammunition and bullet proof jackets would be provided to them.

Islamabad police chief asked to conduct audit of pickets and make them more effective. He also directed to remove unnecessary pickets without compromising overall security arrangements in the city.

Aamir Zulfiqar directed to take effective measures to curb crime in the city and investigation on various cases should be expedited to nab the criminals at large.

The IGP said that all police officials and jawans would have to follow Standard Operating Procedure (SOPs) during performance of duties at police pickets. The Zonal SPs would be accountable in case of any lapse or non-implementation on SOPs, he added.

The IGP ordered to enhance patrolling in urban as well as rural areas of the city and urged all to accomplish responsibilities in a professional manner. He asked to accelerate efforts against those involved in street crime, bootlegging, illegal occupation on lands and at-large criminals.

DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed said that all police officials must brief their staff about security duties and ensure implementation on SOPs. Islamabad police have rendered sacrifices for protection to the lives and property of the citizens and it would foil nefarious designs of mischievous elements through commitment and professional attitude.