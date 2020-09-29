UrduPoint.com
SOPs To Be Followed Strictly As Children Return To Classrooms: Commissioner

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Tue 29th September 2020 | 01:30 PM

SOPs to be followed strictly as children return to classrooms: Commissioner

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2020 ) :Commissioner Sukkur Shafique Mahesar has appreciated efforts of the school managements and principals to adopt standard operating procedures (SOPs) and provide sanitizers and masks in the classrooms.

During his visit to several Schools in Sukkur on Tuesday, the Commissioner said the school administration should take special care and ensured that if a teacher was having such symptoms they should not come to school adding that the administrators were fully following the SOPs in a satisfactory manner.

Commissioner further said after more than six months, schools had been reopened for the children of all classes, but the district administration has made a special request to all educational institutions to strictly implement the SOPs of the government.

More Stories From Pakistan

