SOPs to be implemented to avoid coronavirus along with effective security

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2020 ) :Islamabad Rural Police will ensure implementation of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to avoid coronavirus and maintain high vigilance during holy month of Ramazan to provide effective security to citizens.

It was stated by Superintendent of Police (Rural) Malik Naeem Iqbal while chairing a meeting attended by Sub-Divisional Police Officers (SDPOs) and Station House Officers (SHOs) of police stations falling in Saddar Zone.

The meeting decided to make security at Mosques more effective and volunteers to be also briefed in that regard. The SP (Rura) Malik Naeem Iqbal directed for special deployment in the area during `Sehri and Iftar timings' and high vigilance at nights in residential areas.

He also directed to ensure use of sanitizers by those visiting police stations and give them safety tips against COVID-19 including social distancing and others.

The SP (Rural) checked the crime rate of various police stations and directed to constitute special squads to curb car and bike lifting crimes.

It was also directed to ensure effective crackdown against proclaimed offenders and check the performance against such efforts on daily basis.

He directed all SDPOs and SHOs to brief policemen themselves performing duties at police pickets. It was directed to provide hand sanitizers and masks to cops before sending them to duty. He said that all SDPOs and SHOs would check files of two cases daily and send report to his office about them.

The SP (Rural) also gave the deadline of 15 days to investigation officers for arrests of nominated accused and said that their performance would be checked on continuous basis as per directions of DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed. Those involved in dereliction of duties would have to face disciplinary action, he maintained.

He also asked for effective crackdown against drug pushers, bootleggers and professional beggars. The SP (Rural) said that Islamabad police has policy of zero tolerance against corruption and decent attitude should be adopted during interaction with citizens.