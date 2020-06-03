SOPs to be implemented to prevent Corona: AAC

(@FahadShabbir)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2020 ) ::Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to be implemented to prevent corona after easing of lockdown, Additional Assistant Commissioner-III Aminul Hassan said during inspection of shops at Nawanshahr, Jogan and Murree Road.

He issued instructions to the shopkeepers regarding implementation of SOPs, keeping social distance, wearing face masks, use of gloves and use of hand sanitizer and imposed fines on five shopkeepers for violation.

Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Muhammad Maghis Sanaullah, directed all the price control magistrates to ensure implementation of SOPs to prevent corona in markets and shops in their respective areas on the special instructions for the citizens to go the markets only in times of dire need and avoid Corona besides using masks and gloves.