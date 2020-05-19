SOPs to be implemented with true spirit, stern action to be taken against violators: DC

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2020 ) :On the directives of the Abbottabad Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Moghis Sanaullah the Additional Assistant Commissioner-I Ms Marvi Malik raided the bus terminal Fawara Chowk and inspected the implementation of SOPs related to public transport.

During the visit to the bus, coaches terminal, she also raided at the various bazaars and check price lists issued by the district administration.

She also talked to the people purchasing various edibles items and asked about that these goods were being sold on fixed rates issued by the district administration to all the shopkeepers, venders regarding the vegetables, fruits, diary items, milks, meat etc.

She said strict instruction have been given by Hazara Division Commissioner Syed Zahir Ul islam to follow the SOPs, rates and selling of quality food items during the holy month of Ramazan.

Commissioner Hazara, she said, issued orders to the management regarding the implementation of SOPs and strict implementation of the instructions.

In addition, the Additional Assistant Commissioner-III Abbottabad Aminul Hassan inspected the checkpoints at Harnoi for vehicles and passengers traveling towards Galyat, he checked the implementation on SOPs being carried out by drivers and passengers.

Traffic police were also checking vehicles on the instructions of the district administration to ensure the use of gloves, masks and hand sanitizers by the passengers and drivers at various places and highways.