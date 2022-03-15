'SOPs to eradicate dengue being implemented'

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2022 ) :Chief Executive Officer (CEO) District Health Authority Dr Faiza Kanwal has said that Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to eradicate the dengue virus were being implemented in letter and spirit.

The CEO told APP on Tuesday that indoor and outdoor surveillance had been started in areas where dengue patients were reported last year in the district to control the spread of dengue fever.

She said that keeping in view the dengue epidemic in 2019, in which around 7000 people were tested positive for dengue fever and more than 20 people had lost their lives, the Punjab government had introduced a new SOPs to curb the virus.

Dr Faiza said intensive efforts were in place to screen every nook and corner of the district so that dengue could not become an epidemic this year. She said that no positive case had been detected so far since the start of this year; however, larvae have been traced at some points during indoor and outdoor vector surveillance.

The CEO said that special monitoring of dengue surveillance teams was also being carried out to make the field activities more effective. She called upon the residents to keep an eye on junkyards, schools and under construction buildings which led to the spread of dengue larvae./395