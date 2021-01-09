UrduPoint.com
SOPs Violation, AAC Imposes Fines

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Sat 09th January 2021 | 02:51 PM

Additional Assistant Commissioner Muhammad Yar Khan has conducted an operation in different areas of the district to inspected the government issued SOPs and imposed fines on SOPs violators

MARDAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2021 ) ::Additional Assistant Commissioner Muhammad Yar Khan has conducted an operation in different areas of the district to inspected the government issued SOPs and imposed fines on SOPs violators.

During his visit he distributed free face masks among people and informed them regarding the implementation of corona SOPs.

Additional Assistant Commissioner also visited various Patwar Khanas and checked the official revenue records, collected revenue from the Patwaris.

Similarly, on the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Mardan Muhammad Abid Khan Wazir, in collaboration with the Civil Defense under the supervision of administrative officers solidarity with Kashmiris has been expressed.

The rally was held in main Chowk. Additional Assistant Commissioner Mohtarma Suhrash Nigar, Mohammad Yar Khan and Abdul Muqsat, Civil Defense Officer, Youth Officer Usman, officers of other departments along with staff Civil Defense Volunteers, Chairman Mardan Youth Parliament Irshad Khan along with members and people were present on this occasion.

The participants of the rally held banners to show solidarity with the Kashmiris while the participants said that the Indian Army should stop atrocities on Kashmiris.

