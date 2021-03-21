UrduPoint.com
SOP's Violation Continues, DHA Suggest Lock-down In 6 More Areas

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 21st March 2021 | 06:30 PM

SOP's violation continues, DHA suggest lock-down in 6 more areas

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2021 ) :Despite clear directives of the Federal and Provincial governments to ensure the availability of sanitizers and use of masks at business centers amid rising cases of Covid-19, the violation of C SOPs were found in various parts of the city.

People without fear were openly violating SOPs in bazaars and markets while the District Health Authority(DHA) has suggested the district administration to impose smart lockdown in 6 more areas of the district as a number of positive cases were being reported from these areas. The Authority proposed to seal the areas of DSP office Gujar Khan ,Mandahal Thati Gujar Khan, House no#243,St 13 Chaklala scheme 3,H no#79,Lane 3,Defence road,H no#218 Judical colony till March 30 in addition to 16 areas already had sealed to prevent the spread of Corona virus.

Meanwhile talking to APP, District Health Officer Dr. Jawad Khalid said that 216 more people have become its victims during the last 24 hours reaching the number of Confirmed cases 14804.

The Deputy Commissioner Capt retd Anwar ul Haq has urged the business community to strictly follow Standard Operating Procedures(SOPs)related with business activities to ensure safe working conditions to reduce the impact of COVID-19 spread as the prevailing wave of corona was more hazardous compared to previous.

He asked the traders to ensure social distancing, use of masks, and availability of hand sanitizers at the outlets for customers.

Business Road Gujar Khan March Market From

