SOPs Violations: 10 Public Transport Vehicles Impounded, Rs 23,500 Fine Imposed

Muhammad Irfan 18 minutes ago Tue 27th April 2021 | 07:28 PM

Secretary District/ Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Muhammad Adil Suhail and Motor Vehicles Examiner Muhammad Kashif Jameel Tuesday impounded 10 public transport vehicles and imposed Rs 23,500 fine on them for violation corona-related standard operating procedures (SOPs).

HAFIZABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2021 ) :Secretary District/ Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Muhammad Adil Suhail and Motor Vehicles Examiner Muhammad Kashif Jameel Tuesday impounded 10 public transport vehicles and imposed Rs 23,500 fine on them for violation corona-related standard operating procedures (SOPs).

Separately, the deputy commissioner warned public and traders to strictly implement COVID-19 SOPs; otherwise strict action would be taken against them.

Addressing a meeting of local ulema and members of peace committee which was attended among others by Col Khurram and DPO Dr Rizwan Ahmad, he said that Section 144 CrPC had been imposed in the district and all religious, political, social and other gatherings had been banned.

A flag march was also conducted in the city, led by DPO, DC, Col Khurram. It started from DPO office and passed through Gujranwala Road, Fawara Chowk, Vanike Chowk, Raja Chowk, Qatal Garha Chowk and ended at Jinnah Chowk Gujranwala on Gujranwala Road.

Separately, the Saddar police raided two different places, arrested two drug-paddlers and recovered 3500-gram charas and one Kalashnikov from them.

According to DPO, the police intercepted one Muhammad Qasim from near Sagar Kalan canal bridge and recovered Kalashnikov and 2200-gram charas from him.

The police also intercepted another alleged drug-peddler, Saifullah, near Chandar Airbase and recovered 1300-gram charas from him.

